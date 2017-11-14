Final contract awarded on highway upgrade section

The 10 kilometre Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek upgrade to the Pacific Highway was opened in late October.

ALL contracts, totalling $3 billion, have now been awarded on the 155km Woolgoolga to Ballina section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade.

This milestone comes soon after the opening of the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek upgrade in late October, with 22km of divided highway in total now open between Woolgoolga and Glenugie.

NSW Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey said the progress was continuing, with the contract for the main civil work between Iluka Road and Devils Pulpit awarded to BMD Constructions.

"This will involve upgrading a 14.9-kilometre section of highway, creating about 120 jobs, with about 2,500 direct and 7,500 indirect jobs expected to be supported in the broader workforce at the peak of work of the project,” Mrs Pavey said.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said this was the final main civil contract to be awarded on the Woolgoolga to Ballina section.

"The project team has recently released tenders for the rigid pavement contracts and it is impressive to see the large number of private sector partners coming together to deliver one of the state's signature infrastructure projects. The Pacific Highway works have created or supported thousands of jobs throughout the region - from construction workers through to local businesses,” Mr Hogan said.

The upgrade, which is due to fully open in 2020, is funded by the Australian and New South Wales governments.