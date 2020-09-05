Final chance to have say on $5-million rehab plans

A development application has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council to construct a women's only rehab facility.

A development application has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council to construct a women's only rehab facility.

THIS weekend marks the final opportunity for locals to make submissions on a $5 million plan to construct a women’s drug rehabilitation centre on the Coffs Coast.

The development application lodged on behalf of Adele House would see the not-for-profit’s men’s only rehab centre in Moonee Beach demolished to make way for the new build.

The Solitary Islands Way site has housed the men’s centre since 2002.

However the charity has recently opened a second, $10.6 million men’s centre in Bucca, and is now taking the opportunity to fill the void in women’s services.

Adele House stated in the application documents that it receives in excess of 1,000 enquiries a year from women who have had to unfortunately be turned away.

The proposed development would provide single-storey housing for up to 20 female clients, as well as therapy and counselling rooms, a yoga centre, gardens and an enclosed outdoor recreation area.

The $5 million in construction costs is also touted to provide for much-needed construction and post-construction jobs.

The development application is open for public submissions until the end of the weekend. View the application here.