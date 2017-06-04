Final bridge girders a highway upgrade milestone

THE final touches from the last 20 girders needed to build the Warrell Creek bridge are now being put in place.

At the south end of the Warrell Creek to Nambucca Heads section of the Pacific Hwy upgrade, the bridge is part of a 20km long section which will vastly improve safety for the region and remove trucks and holiday traffic from local streets.

Each girder was made at a purpose-built pre-cast site north of Macksville, with each weighing about 150 tonnes and being almost 42 metres long.

New South Wales Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight, Melinda Pavey said since March last year, 146 bridge girders had been delivered as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade, 80 of which were transported through Macksville at night.

"The final girders are scheduled to be delivered up until Wednesday," Mrs Pavey said.

"Motorists are advised delays of up to 30 minutes may be experienced on the Pacific Hwy while the deliveries take place."

The project, which will see traffic bypass Macksville and Nambucca Heads, is expected to be open to traffic later this year.

When completed, motorists will be able to drive on a divided highway from the Stadium Dr and England Rd roundabout in Coffs Harbour to south of Kempsey.

The Kundabung to Kempsey and Oxley Hwy to Kundabung sections of the Pacific Hwy upgrade are due to be open toward the end of the year, weather permitting.