Final Bongil Bongil plan submissions almost due

INTERESTED parties have until August 14 to make submissions on the Bongil Bongil National Park Draft Plan of Management.

Public exhibition of the draft plan provides an important opportunity for members of the community to have a say in the future management of the park.

A spokesperson for the National Parks and Wildlife Service said the plan includes information on important park values and provides directions for future management.

The plan is a legal document and after it is adopted all operations and activities in the park must be in line with the plan.

Places where hard copies are available

NPWS Coffs Coast Area Office, 32 Marina Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Harry Bailey Memorial Library, 27 Duke Street, Coffs Harbour.

Bellingen Library, 29-31 Hyde Street, Bellingen.

Bellingen Environment Centre, 1 Church Street, Bellingen.

OEH Customer Centre, Level 14, 59-61 Goulburn Street, Sydney.

Online details are available at www.environment.nsw.publications/parks/bongil-bongil

Submissions

Email to npws.parkplanning@environment.nsw.gov.au

Mail to The Planner,

Bongil Bongil National Park draft PoM,

PO Box 1236,

Coffs Harbour. NSW. 2450.