SCREEN ACTION: Don't miss an action-packed night with four films celebrating outdoor exploration at the Banff Mountain Film Festival.
Whats On

Films share adventure

17th May 2019 11:30 AM
DON'T miss an action-packed night with four films celebrating outdoor exploration.

Showcasing a carefully curated selection of the best films from Canada's famous nine-day international festival, the Banff Mountain Film Festival is coming to the Coffs Coast.

From about 400 films entered into the annual festival, award-winning films and audience favourites are among the films chosen to travel the globe.

Whether it be ski-packing 2300km with your 60-year-old mum, mountain biking the Nepali Himalaya, or running marathons at 97 years of age - Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour stories are chosen to celebrate more than outdoor exploration.

They also celebrate the character-building adventure inevitably sparks, inner explorations of mateship, trust, and how we value one another and our world.

Travel to exotic landscapes and remote cultures, and get up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports, the 2019 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

The first film is RJ Ripper, a story of mountain biking trails of the Himalaya.

This Mountain Life is the second film of a bold mother and daughter duo taking on British Columbia's Coast Mountains, travelling 2300km on skis.

The third film, Break on Through, tells the story of 19-year-old climber on a quest to make history.

The final film How to Run 100 Miles is a story about Jayson Sime, an ultramarathon runner.

Don't miss your change to see these films and be filled with a sense of adventure.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival will be held at the Jetty Memorial Theatre on Wednesday, May 29.

Visit jettytheatre.com.

