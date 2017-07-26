Film showcases a fascinating land

David Wenham stars in Beyond the Known World.

SCREENING tomorrow at the Jetty Theatre is the NSW regional premiere of Beyond the Known World.

This is a powerful new film from the award-winning director of Samsara, starring Australian actor David Wenham (Lion).

Estranged New Zealand couple Carl (David Wenham) and Julie (Sia Trokenheim) reunite when their 19-year-old daughter Hannah fails to return home from a trip to India. Fearing the worst, they set off on a journey through the Himalayas to find her.

Encountering a culture they don't understand, they slowly come to learn some new truths about Hannah through the lens of people whose experience mirrors their own.

Indian director Pan Nalin has spent a career showcasing different aspects of his home, and the popularity of films such as Samsara in Australia and New Zealand undoubtedly contributed to this continuing imagery.

Presented by Screenwave, Beyond the Known World is a visually stunning and richly emotional journey into a fascinating land. Screening tomorrow at 10.30am, 1.30pm and 6pm.

For film info and tickets, jettytheatre.com or 6648 4930.