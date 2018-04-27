Film focuses on human face of finding a home

HELPING HAND: Rose of Bellingen participated in the films made for the forum.

HELPING HAND: Rose of Bellingen participated in the films made for the forum. Kell Stoner/Little Story Films

AHEAD of Bellingen's Affordable Housing Local Solutions forum the first of three local films has been produced to start a constructive conversation around the topic.

The forum will be held at the Uniting Church Hall in Bellingen on May 3-4.

Produced by Little Story Films the first video puts a human face to the issue in hope the community may work together to find practical and sustainable solutions.

Forum organiser Emma Belcher said it looks at the positive impacts of having affordable and secure housing and the challenges faced by those without.

"It provides an opportunity to see the human face of what can often be a statistic driven conversation,” she said.

"It's hoped this film generates broader discussions about what is possible around affordable housing in this region.”

Film producer Kell Stoner said it was a privilege to hear people's personal stories.

"While there are some heartbreaking moments there is also a sense that as a community we can come together to do something about it,” she said.

"Bellingen and Nambucca Shires are special places.

"Not only for beautiful natural environments but the community is special in the way it comes together to support each other and aren't afraid of dealing with big and complex issues.”

One of the major drawcards is the involvement of NSW Chief Planner, Gary White, as a keynote speaker.

Other guests include NSW Shelter chief executive Karen Walsh and Dr John Martin, Emeritus Professor at La Trobe University.

On the Thursday prior to the forum a fundraising dinner will be held at Cedar Bar and Kitchen from 5.30pm where Dr Louise Crabtree and Dr Ben Spies-Butcher will facilitate a future focused discussion about property and housing in a changing world.

Register for the forum at bnc.org.au

The full event program and $50 tickets to dinner are at the same address.