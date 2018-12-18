Film Festival line-up is out

READY TO ROLL: Kate and Dave with Backtrack are excited about the release of the SWIFF program.

THE line-up for the Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF) is out and brings the most expansive feature film program across regional Australia to the Coffs Coast from January 10 to 25.

More than 60 feature films have been programmed including four Australian premieres, five NSW premieres, and Coffs Harbour's first ever world premiere Becoming Colleen.

The festival kicks off with art film collective Soda_Jerk in town from New York to present their highly controversial Aussie film mash-up "un-writing Australian mythology”, Terror Nullius.

The SWIFF Live program returns with bluegrass band The Mid-North performing a live accompanying soundtrack to the Coen Brothers' sepia-toned masterpiece O Brother, Where Art Thou?

More than $40,000 in prizes will be awarded to schools and young film-makers with SWIFF's Nextwave youth development program, screening the 20 best shorts produced by young regional NSW film-makers in 2018 (Jan 18, C.ex Coffs).

SWIFF will host the Australian premiere of Tony Harrington's epic new big wave surf doco, Emocean, headlining the Call of the Surf program.

With something for everyone, a line-up of skate films include Crystal Moselle's (director, The Wolfpack, SWIFF 2017) all-girl NYC skate posse in Skate Kitchen, and edge-gripping skate fest about young men and mental health called Minding The Gap.

For the complete line-up of premieres, galas, festival guests, Q&A sessions, and films: visit www.swiff.com.au.