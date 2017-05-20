Film festival gets youth on board

BEHIND THE LENS: Young film-makers are invited to submit entries in the Rec Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival.

REC Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival has stepped up a gear this year, giving even more young film-makers in regional NSW an opportunity to get their stories on the big screen.

The festival is produced by Screenwave, Headspace Coffs Harbour and partners and is aimed at people aged 12-25, offering workshops, screenings and short film competition, awards and prizes.

"Rec Ya Shorts Youth Film Festival's aim is to find and develop the next generation of film-makers from regional NSW, "said festival director David Horsley.

"We're excited to open submission for the first time to all your people around regional NSW.”

As well as opening pathways for young film-makers, the festival creates a space to de-stigmatise the wider conversation about youth mental health, offering themes which past entrants have explored.

This year's theme is "connection” and the signature item is a phone. which has to be incorporated into all films submitted. Films must also be under six minutes.

Submissions open until August 21. Learn more about festival and conditions of entry: recyashorts.com.au