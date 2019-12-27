Filly can take trainer on Magic ride

THE equation is simple for Brent Stanley and his promising three-year-old filly It's Kind Of Magic: win at the Valley on Saturday to secure a start in the Magic Millions Guineas (1400m) in a fortnight.

The trainer thinks she will do just that when she starts in the Leneva Park Handicap (1200m).

It's Kind Of Magic has won only $31,500, which has her 86th in order of a start for the Magic Millions Guineas.

Magic Millions' spokesman Greg Irvine said a win, which would take her prizemoney past $105,000, would get her close to a start.

"That would take her to 27th in order, but at least a half a dozen in front of her won't run. The Guineas has 16 starters plus five emergencies so you'd expect she'd be at least in the emergencies," Irvine said.

Stanley thinks with even luck It's Kind Of Magic, who is a $2.90 favourite with Ladbrokes, can book her ticket for the Gold Coast.

"She's drawn out in barrier 12, which is always a slight concern, but if she doesn't have any bad luck it should be an enjoyable watch for everybody," Stanley said.

Stanley thinks on potential It's Kind Of Magic could be the best horse he has trained.

"She's got to get the job done though. Sweet Sherry was a Group 2 winner," he said.

It's Kind Magic, has had only three starts for a second at Swan Hill on debut, an easy win at Bendigo and a close-up fourth at Flemington at stakes level over 1400m

"That was a great run. She led and they ran at a fast tempo and the only horses who got past her where the ones who had a drop on her," Stanley said.

Stanley said It's Kind Of Magic had improved since.

"She's a better horse. She's developed since and her two jump-outs have been excellent."