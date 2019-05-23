Menu
WORTHY RECIPIENTS: The Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club was one of the community groups to receive funds from Village Sports.
Filling up the piggy banks

23rd May 2019 10:46 AM
TRIATHLON: Village Sports Coffs Harbour has donated over $31,000 from the proceeds of this year's bcu Coffs Tri and Beachside Radiology Coffs Ocean Swims to various local charities and community groups.

The recipients of the funds include Marine Rescue as well as Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and Urunga Surf Life Saving Clubs, whose volunteers ran the water safety at the tri and the ocean swims.

"We are thrilled to be able to help those organisations that assist us in running our events, as well as those charities that make a difference in the community and really need the financial support,” Village Sports director Sinclair Black said.

"St John Ambulance and the Corindi and Coffs Harbour SES crews help out at our triathlon every year, and we are happy to be able to give something back to these volunteer groups, as a small token of our appreciation.”

Other recipients from the 2019 Triathlon and Ocean Swims include the Disabled Surfers Association, CanDo Cancer Trust, KIDS Foundation and the Rotary Daybreak Club of Coffs Harbour.

Four local primary schools also benefited from the events by receiving money to spend on much-needed sporting equipment. The Coffs Breakers Football Club and the Coffs Tri Club, whose volunteers were integral to the bcu Coffs Tri, also benefited from the proceeds of the event.

Village Sports has been running major sporting events in Coffs Harbour since 2011 and has donated a total of $377,000 to various charities and community groups since its inception.

The Coffs Harbour Running Festival on September 8 is next on the calendar and is another big supporter of community.

bcu coffs tri beachside radiology swims village sports village sports coffs harbour
