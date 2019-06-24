Menu
Two people wearing Guy Fawkes masks were caught stealing motorbikes from a local dealer on CCTV. Markus Spiske
Figures in Anonymous masks culprits in bizarre theft

Jasmine Minhas
24th Jun 2019 4:00 PM
TWO figures wearing Hazmat suits and Guy Fawkes masks - more commonly recognised as masks worn by members of international hacker group Anonymous - have been caught on camera stealing motorcycles from a local dealership.

The bizarre incident took place at around 3am on Saturday morning, according to Coffs City Moto.

The Isles Dr dealership took to social media for public assistance to help track down the thieves that were caught stealing two motorcycles on the CCTV footage.

"Security footage reveals they were wearing full white hazard suits, black gloves, black shoes and anonymous hacker masks," they wrote.

A Yamaha YZ65 Motocross Motorcycle, with VIN number JYACB11C6JA003787, and a Yamaha YZ450F with VIN number JYACJ23C1KA004823 were taken.

The footage has not been made public.

Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Coffs Harbour police or Coffs City Moto.

Coffs Coast Advocate

