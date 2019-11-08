Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Nabil Maghnie was arrested in Bundoora this morning. Picture: Ian Currie
Crime

Underworld figure arrested by police taskforce

by Mark Buttler
8th Nov 2019 9:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Underworld figure Nabil Maghnie has been arrested by a taskforce investigating three high profile murders.

Detectives from the Sector Taskforce arrested Maghnie this morning at his Bundoora home.

He was taken to Crime Command Headquarters in Spencer St and remains in custody.

The arrest of Maghnie comes after a day of raids connected to the double fatal Love Machine nightclub drive-by shootings in April and the alleged murder of Tony Mokbel associate Mitat Rasimi at Dandenong in March.

One man was yesterday charged with the murder of Mr Rasimi and another arrested was released.

Maghnie has been on bail for months over serious driving charges.

More to come.

mark.buttler@news.com.au

More Stories

arrest crime murder underworld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH AND ACT: Two fires threatening the Clarence

        WATCH AND ACT: Two fires threatening the Clarence

        News TWO fires in the Clarence Valley have been listed as ‘Watch and Act’ as firefighters brace for a day of horrific weather conditions.

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:16 AM
        Elton announces his support act for farewell tour

        premium_icon Elton announces his support act for farewell tour

        News Sir Elton John announces support act for Aussie tour.

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        premium_icon What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        Crime Cops traced Sharon Edwards' mobile. This is what they found.

        Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        premium_icon Air crash investigations: How seven people lost their lives

        News ATSB releases preliminary reports into two fatal aircraft crashes