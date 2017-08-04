22°
Fights, drugs spoil an overall well behaved Cup crowd

Keagan Elder
| 4th Aug 2017 10:30 AM
ON PATROL: There were plenty of Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command officers on the beat at Thursday's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup.
ON PATROL: There were plenty of Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command officers on the beat at Thursday's Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup. Trevor Veale

LIKE a wedding, it is difficult to run a hallmark event like the 2017 Carlton Draught Coffs Harbour Gold Cup without a hiccup or two.

Coffs-Clarence Local Area Command Chief Inspector Shari Allison said most of the 6500 attendees at Thursday's Cup day were well behaved but a certain few were less so.

Chief Insp Allison said there was one assault which resulted in a man receiving a "small split” to his head.

She said there were also a number of alcohol-related fights, including one on Harbour Dr.

Chief Insp Allison said offences occurred throughout the day but most alcohol-related incidents ran through to about 11pm.

She said 30 patrons were ejected by security staff and some were assisted by police.

She said there were four drug hits, with most involving cocaine.

Extra police were added for security measures.

"For any hallmark event we roster accordingly,” Chief Isp Allison said.

"It's about safety for the community.

"Overall it was a good day and a good outcome.”

The same was said for drivers.

Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol Sergeant Jarrod Langan said out of almost 1000 breath tests performed only one person was detected low level drink-driving.

The driver was pulled over at Park Beach on Friday at 2.25am.

"Fortunately it appears Coffs Harbour residents are getting the message,” Sgt Langan said.

Sgt Langan said Highway Patrol officers from the Northern and Western region also detected five people with drugs in their system.

"Unfortunately, the weekend before, four people were detected drink-driving in the Coffs Harbour area,” he said.

Sgt Langan said these incidents involved mid-range detections and one high-range.

He wished people would put in the same level of planning, when deciding to drink, as they did on Cup day.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cocaine coffs-clarence local area command coffs harbour coffs harbour gold cup drugs fight

