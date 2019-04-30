Fighting for their lives

BATTLING IT OUT: The Boambee Bombers and Coffs City United Lions will play to the final whistle on Thursday night in a bid to progress in the FFA Cup.

BATTLING IT OUT: The Boambee Bombers and Coffs City United Lions will play to the final whistle on Thursday night in a bid to progress in the FFA Cup. Brad Greenshields

FOOTBALL: They've been the two standout teams on the North Coast in 2019 and tomorrow night the Boambee Bombers and Coffs City United Lions will come together in a winner-takes-all clash.

Meeting in the fifth round of the FFA Cup, the victor will progress to the state qualifiers where they will run into stiff competition from powerhouse Newcastle outfits.

Bombers coach Jon Fergusson said the tournament brought out something special in teams.

"Progression in the FFA Cup is something all clubs strive to achieve,” Fergusson said.

"Making the trip to Newcastle to represent North Coast Football and the region is a badge of honour.

"Teams play with no fear in knockout football, everyone has a go and tries to win.”

The two sides met only a couple of weeks ago in the C.ex Men's Premier League in a seven-goal thriller.

The Bombers came out on top in that fixture 4-3, a win which Fergusson believes will hold them in good stead.

"In sport it's important to back wins up with wins,” he said.

"Beating your opponents in your last match is always a good thing and it does give us confidence, but we're aware of Coffs' strengths and we'll do our best to nullify those.

"As a club they have a strong, competitive focus and a winning mentality.

"Over the last 4-5 years we've been one of the only clubs to trouble them and regularly win games against them.

"So the boys will go out with confidence and try to beat them once more.”

The match is being played at the jewel in Coffs' sporting crown, the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Fergusson said his chargers were looking forward to hitting the turf at the stadium.

"This game and the grand final are the only games all year you play there.

"So the boys are really excited to get on that surface and play some good football.”

The Bombers v Lions match kicks off tomorrow at 6.30pm.