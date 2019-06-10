Fighting for medals at Nationals

THE TEAM: Members of the Coffs Coast judo team who represented NSW at the Australian Championships over the weekend.

MARTIAL ARTS: Coffs Coast judo competitors have collected multiple medals at the Australian Judo Championships on the Gold Coast whilst representing their state.

In the under-38kg junior boys division, 11-year-old Archie Simmonds showed his class on the mat as he bounced back from an early defeat to win a bronze medal.

Archie beat Martin van Staden from Western Australia in extra time for a dramatic podium finish.

The next Coffs Coast representative up was James Buist in the under-40kg senior boys division.

James drew two tough competitors in Jack Tween and Alexander Beckett and was unable to grab a win.

Woolgoolga's Ray Christie was competing in the same division and he couldn't wipe the smile off his face despite unfortunately also coming home winless.

It was then over to the cadets on Sunday and Hope Christie, competing in the under-52kg cadet women, made it to the bronze medal match before tasting defeat.

In the under-62kg cadet women category Indi Wightman had a small pool of just three qualifying athletes from state finals.

Indi also made it to the bronze medal match but wasn't able to take home the prize.

In the under-55kg cadet men division Alex McMillan drew a welcome bye in his first match, which pushed him into the quarter finals by default.

Up against Daniel Jun Hoong Tan from WA, Alex struggled to gain the upper hand but showed great defence in a narrow defeat.

The last Coffs Coast cadet, Alex Simmonds, appeared to struggle in his opening match but gained confidence throughout the day to win the bronze medal.

The last day of competition was dedicated to No Limits Judo (special needs) and veteran competitors.

The Coffs Coast's Aaron Hogben (under-90kg kyu grade veteran) was optimistic heading into his second year at national titles and performed admirably.

The final local judoka to compete at the national titles was Sensei Clive Simmonds. The leader showed his expertise in his two bouts, but unfortunately couldn't win a medal.