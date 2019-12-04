Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tina Gogerly (right) has rushed to the Gold Coast where her son Zac Longfield, 21, remains in an induced coma after an alleged one-punch attack at Broadbeach. Picture: Facebook
Tina Gogerly (right) has rushed to the Gold Coast where her son Zac Longfield, 21, remains in an induced coma after an alleged one-punch attack at Broadbeach. Picture: Facebook
Crime

‘Fight this fight like you have every other my boy’

by Talisa Eley
4th Dec 2019 12:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, still fighting for life after an alleged one-punch assault on the Gold Coast, had been celebrating his 21st birthday at the time, it has been revealed.

Zac Longfield remains in Gold Coast University Hospital on life support, four days after he was allegedly punched in the street at Broadbeach Waters in the early hours of Saturday morning.

His mother, Tina Gogerly and family rushed to the Gold Coast from Forster on NSW's Mid North Coast, to be by his side.

"After undergoing surgery Zac is now kept in a medical coma to give him the best chance of survival," family friend April McKay said yesterday.

"He is in this most critical phase of recovery and every moment counts.

"This is every parent's nightmare."

Zac Longfield, from Forster NSW, had been celebrating his 21st birthday on the Gold Coast. Picture: Go Fund Me
Zac Longfield, from Forster NSW, had been celebrating his 21st birthday on the Gold Coast. Picture: Go Fund Me

 

Ms Goglery posted an emotional heartfelt message to Facebook in honour of his birthday, urging Mr Longfield to "fight" to recover.

"This is the day I should be posting a massive happy 21st birthday to my first baby Zac, who made me a mumma, and talking about the crazy, naughty, edge of your seat life you live and the roller coaster ride we've had with you," she wrote.

"But instead I'm sitting in the ICU with you on life support.

"Words can't describe my heart right now and how I just want a cuddle from you … fight this fight like you have every other my boy."

Police allege Mr Longfield was punched, fell and struck his head, after a group of men and women followed him in Surf Pde about 2.30am.

Two Sydney tourists, Palemi Ahloo, 19, and Sefulutolu Tago, 19, have both been charged and have since been granted bail.

Ahloo was charged with affray and grievous bodily harm, while Tago will face an affray charge.

A GoFund Me page, started by a family friend, has raised almost $16,000 in less than a day for Mr Longfield's medical costs and his family's travel expenses.

More Stories

21st birthday bashed one-punch punched

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Put your fish frames to good use

        premium_icon Put your fish frames to good use

        News SMELLY fish frames might not be your cup of tea but for researchers, it’s exactly what they’re after.

        Blueberry farmers urged to reduce the use of fertilisers

        premium_icon Blueberry farmers urged to reduce the use of fertilisers

        News New guidelines have been introduced which recommend reducing the amount of...

        ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

        premium_icon ASIC charges former company CEO over alleged acts of fraud

        News He has been charged with five white collar crimes

        UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing

        premium_icon UPDATE: Police investigate alleged stabbing

        News The Westpac Rescue Helicopter responds to an alleged stabbing