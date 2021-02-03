Menu
Anthony Albanese has flagged a push to retake the seats of Page and Cowper at the upcoming federal election.
News

FIGHT ON: Labor leader fires shot to target Page, Cowper

Adam Hourigan
3rd Feb 2021 12:00 PM
They may be long time tennis playing partners at Federal parliament, but opposition leader Anthony Albanese is looking to break serve against Kevin Hogan in the seat of Page in the upcoming Federal election.

In an interview on the weekend, Mr Albanese identified Page and Cowper as regional NSW Labor would target in the upcoming poll.

Peter Khalil, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, John Alexander and Kevin Hogan playing tennis at the courts at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith
Peter Khalil, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese, John Alexander and Kevin Hogan playing tennis at the courts at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Kym Smith

The Daily Examiner asked Mr Albanese's office how he planned to target the two seats, and what issues he thought were affecting the local area.

And from his response, his message is he wants the people of the North Coast to know that Labor is on their side.

In fact, it's mentioned in almost every paragraph.

"Labor is on your side when it comes to making your job secure," Mr Albanese said.

"Kevin Hogan and Pat Conaghan want to drive through drastic changes that cut your pay at work.

The newly appointed Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister, NSW Nationals MP Kevin Hogan in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage
The newly appointed Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister, NSW Nationals MP Kevin Hogan in Parliament House in Canberra. Picture Gary Ramage

"Labor is on your side when it comes to making sure public money isn't given to mates of the Liberal and National parties.

"We'll be making sure people in Cowper and Page have the chance to choose someone that represents locals, not the interests of big city masters from the Liberal Party."

Senator Jenny McAllister (Duty Senator for Page) and Senator Tim Ayres (Duty Senator for Cowper) also chimed in on the issue, managing to get one more reference in there.

"Talking to people on the North Coast, it's clear that the economic costs of the pandemic have hit hard. They deserve a government that is on their side," they said.

"We've seen very little meaningful representation from the National Party politicians that are supposed to represent this area.

"We'll be listening to the community and campaigning hard on the North Coast."

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan speaking about the petition in federal parliament.
Cowper MP Pat Conaghan speaking about the petition in federal parliament.

The North Coast seats were two of only a small number the Coalition increased their majority in.

Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan contested the seat for the first time after the retirement of Luke Hartsuyker.

Against well-known independent Rob Oakeshott Mr Conaghan increased his two-party preferred majority by 2.2 per cent to six per cent.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan increased his majority to more than 7 per cent after a strong local campaign.

The Daily Examiner has contacted Kevin Hogan for comment on the challenge.

A press conference including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, deputy PM Michael McCormack, premier Gladys Berejiklian, deputy premier John Barilaro and local members Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis for the official opening of the Pacific Highway redevelopment. Photos: Adam Hourigan
A press conference including Prime Minister Scott Morrison, deputy PM Michael McCormack, premier Gladys Berejiklian, deputy premier John Barilaro and local members Kevin Hogan and Chris Gulaptis for the official opening of the Pacific Highway redevelopment. Photos: Adam Hourigan
