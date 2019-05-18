Political wives pitch for your vote

JENNY MORRISON

A VOTE for Scott Morrison as your Prime Minister at this election is a vote for a burning passion to make the lives of all Australians better.

It's a vote for authenticity and commitment. It's a vote for someone you can trust. I believe that I speak from a position of experience, as Scott's wife of almost 30 years.We're raising two beautiful daughters, Abbey and Lily, who came into the world after an 18-year wait. The adversity we faced to have the children was tough. But it made our strong relationship even stronger.

When you have love and faith, you can get through anything. And that pretty much sums up Scott. He is a man with a huge heart and strength of conviction. He's not interested in power. He harbours no ambition other than to serve the Australian people for the good of the Australian people.

I always knew he'd do something. But I also knew that something would always be about others, about helping them to reach their potential so they could enjoy the rewards of their hard work and success. While I'm not saying it's been easy - both on him and our family life - I think I can safely say he's made the right career choice.

I first met Scott in Year 7 on a church youth group trip to Luna Park. My first impression was that he was a very confident and good-looking boy. When you're 12, this is important.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny at The Lodge, in Canberra. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Now? Well, what immediately springs to mind is that he's a good, loyal, honest and compassionate husband and father. We've been married since 1990 and have built a life together through highs and lows, milestones and obstacles. I've spoken recently about facing infertility, IVF, endometriosis and depression. These are issues close to my heart and I'm looking forward to working to support women suffering similarly over the coming years.

It was during those challenging times that Scott's loyalty, trust, warmth and acceptance helped get me through. I know how determined he is to ensure Australia remains the best country in the world to live, work and raise a family. He has a lot more to do and won't rest until it's done.

As I've travelled across our country with Scott, I've seen what that means first-hand. Most Australians aren't into disrespectful shouting, or arguing online.

Australians have quiet, good and decent aspirations for themselves, their families and their communities. They volunteer, contribute and make a difference. They get up early, work hard, support families and loved ones. They are good neighbours, and they want to get along.

Scott believes in that Australia, and in the potential of every Australian to become the very best version of themselves, because when they do, all of our lives are better. Our communities are more harmonious and cohesive. We build more opportunities, jobs and prosperity - for all.

During this campaign, I've been so grateful for the hospitality Australians have shown us. We're not perfect, no country is, but we're good-hearted and embody the promise of a prosperous, accepting and decent society. It's the promise my husband, Scott Morrison, makes to you. He can be trusted to keep it.

Bill and Chloe Shorten and Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny at the annual Mid Winter Ball at Parliament House last September. Picture: Mick Tsikas/AAP

CHLOE SHORTEN

A COUPLE of weeks ago, at the Labor Party launch, I had to say a few words about the fellow I love. I introduced Bill as a wonderful dad, a caring husband, a terrible dancer and - above all - a man for others.

He values fairness, equality, decency and courage.

These are the values I grew up with in Queensland. They're values I know many Queenslanders share.

I want our children to grow up in an Australia that is fair and equal. An Australia in which every child can get a world-class education, from preschool to university, regardless of whether they have wealthy or connected parents. An Australia where everyone can access affordable, world-class health care - no matter where they live or how much money they have. An Australia taking real action on climate change, preserving the wonders of beautiful Queensland for the next generation.

As someone who worked in the resources industry for a long time, I know how committed Bill is to safe workplaces, fair pay and decent conditions. And I'm so proud that Bill's team have put equal opportunity for women and the girls at the heart of their vision for the nation.

I'm so pleased and proud that if Labor wins this election it will be the first government in Australian history with 50 per cent women in the parliament. This hasn't just happened on its own - it has taken hard work and a commitment to cultural change, from Bill and his entire team over many years.

Labor Leader Bill Shorten and wife Chloe pose for a photo during the campaign trail in Melbourne. Picture: Liam Kidston

The election of a Labor government today would be a watershed moment for Australian women because when we have more women in politics, we get better policies for women. When we have more mothers in politics, we get better policies for mothers.

You can already see it from the policy agenda Labor is taking to this election. They are committed to closing the gender pay gap. Equal pay for women - something that has eluded our country for too long. Labor's plan for a 20 per cent pay boost for child care workers - an industry overwhelmingly dominated by women - is a bold step in the right direction. And it comes hand-in-hand with a boost to child care subsidies that will help a million families.

Labor will pay superannuation to parents while they are on paid parental leave - a $400 million boost to women's super.

Funding for women's heart health checks. Money to lower the stillbirth rate. More support for women with peri-natal depression.

And Labor will make the elimination of family violence a priority - just as it is for me.

Ten days' paid leave for women fleeing violence. And 20,000 flexible financial support packages to help women with things like rent on a new place, or changing the locks, or paying the bills when your account has been frozen. And there's $88 million in additional funding for safe emergency accommodation.

And let's not forget Labor's plan for better, safer schools for our kids. An extra $14 billion in funding. A National Pre-Schooland Kindy program, for every three- and four-year-old. Funding to expand playgroups and toy libraries. A plan to give kids the skills they need to keep themselves safe from bullying and harm on the internet.

These are the policies of a leader and a party that believe in fairness and equality for women and children. These are thepolicies of a leader with the values and the vision that will make Queensland and Australia a better place to live.