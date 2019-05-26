Fight for the Bight campaign ramps up as hundreds paddle-out

HEADING OUT: More than 150 surfers gathered at North Wall on Sunday morning to paddle out as part of the Fight for the Bight campaign.

HEADING OUT: More than 150 surfers gathered at North Wall on Sunday morning to paddle out as part of the Fight for the Bight campaign. Sam Flanagan

IT WAS the perfect morning to make a statement, and those involved with the Fight for the Bight campaign did exactly that.

More than 150 surfers gathered at North Wall on Sunday morning to protest against Norwegian mining giant Equinor.

The company want to drill for oil in the Great Australian Bight.

The multinational is proposing to drill 372km off the Australian coastline, in pristine waters that are home to many species of marine life and also a Southern Right Whale breeding area.

The Greens member and Coffs Coast surfrider Jonathan Cassell addressed the large turnout on Sunday morning before handing over to organiser Heath Joske.

Heath, who is originally from Valla Beach, has just returned from Norway where he attended the Equinor AGM.

Heath spoke of the importance of keeping Equinor away from the Bight, as it's a crucial breeding ground for countless species, many of whom are not found anywhere else in the world.

The boardriders then hit the water and created a large circle out the back.

The group chanted 'No way Norway' and 'Fight for the Bight' as intrigued locals lined North Wall to listen to what the paddle-out was for.

Below are some photos from the event: