Fight broke out prior to man's fatal shooting

POLICE allege Hohepa Bean, 43, used a small calibre firearm to kill Darren Boardman at a house near Coffs Harbour last month.

Bean was arrested by police in Coffs Harbour yesterday and charged over the alleged murder which took place at the small town of Dundurrabin on October 18.

He was refused bail in Coffs Harbour today and is set to face court on January 22.

Bean, a Dundarrabin local, is accused of shooting Mr Boardman in the torso after an altercation at an Armidale Rd residence.

Responding to a Triple 0 report on a car crash, emergency services discovered Mr Boardman's deceased body in the back of a ute on Armidale Rd.

A 37-year-old woman, a resident of the home, was driving the ute and had flagged down police. She was arrested and released hours later.

It has been confirmed all parties are known to each other.

Coffs Harbour detectives in conjunction with the State Crime Command Homicide Squad commenced Strike Force Lawrencium which led to the arrest of Bean yesterday.

Speaking to the media today, Detective Inspector Senior Sergeant Peter O'Reilly said the investigations had been 'exhaustive'.

He said the dog unit, divers and air wing assistants had all been involved.

"Yesterday afternoon at about 2.30pm a 43-year-old man from Dundurrabin was arrested as he walked along Park Ave in Coffs Harbour," he said.

"The woman was interviewed at the time and released, and the involvement of that lady and other people after this man was shot is subject of ongoing investigations."

The weapon used in the alleged murder is yet to be located, and at this stage is subject to further testing.

Det Insp O'Reilly was able to confirm it was a small calibre firearm.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Coffs Harbour police or Crime Stoppers.