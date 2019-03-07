Fiery forum calls for change on dangerous goods in tunnels

Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group chair Brian Polack showing how far 2.1km from the bypass stretches into Coffs Harbour.

THE Coffs Harbour Bypass Action Group has sought commitments from the Cowper Federal Election candidates over the billion dollar Pacific Hwy project.

Forty people last night joined the three candidates for the Federal seat of Cowper in what organisers say 'proved to be a fiery exchange at times'.

The meeting started with action group chairman Brian Polack showing a detailed map of the bypass route and just how many people will be affected by this infrastructure project.

"I currently live 2.1km from the Pacific Highway in a house with double glazing, and yet I can hear the highway at night,” Mr Polack said.

"People talk about the effects within 500m of the highway, but with the design of this bypass and the amphitheatre effect of the range we believe the noise issues will be felt much further away."

Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan called for bi-partisan support of the project.

Mr Conaghan said a trial is being undertaken in Sydney that could enable the regulations on dangerous goods to be changed enabling all vehicles to use tunnels in NSW.

He said Australia was way behind the rest of the world in this area.

Mr Conaghan also confirmed that he had spoken to both Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and The Nationals deputy leader Bridget MacKenzie, and said they both supported the project.

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward, Independent Rob Oakeshott and Nationals candidate Patrick Conaghan. Contributed

Independent candidate Rob Oakeshott asked why this project had not been completed decades ago and talked of his own successes with bypasses in his electorates when he was the Federal Member for Lyne between 2008 and 2013.

"My offer is to make sure the process is facilitated well,” Mr Oakeshott told the forum.

"It needs to be thorough, transparent and timely in delivery."

Labor candidate Andrew Woodward said he felt the community had been lied to by The Nationals on many occasions over the bypass.

Mr Woodward said this project needs to be looked at on a social, environmental and economic basis and that it should be built considering it may have a 150 to 200 year lifespan.

He said Shadow Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Anthony Albanese was backing the project.

Questions followed and the anxiety and distrust of what was happening with this project in the hands of The Nationals became palpable.

A detailed map showing the Coffs bypass in relation to existing residential areas. CHCC

Though Patrick Conaghan continued to say that his senior colleagues in both State and Federal Parliament meant bored or drill and blast tunnels when they said "tunnels" it was pointed out that they have failed to make this specific distinction in public and there were cases where both NSW Transport Minister Melinda Pavey and RMS CEO Ken Kanofski, had alluded to cuttings with land bridges as tunnels.

Mr Conaghan also confirmed there will be no additional funding for the bypass in this year's Federal budget despite what Gurmesh Singh told the State candidate forum, the action group said.

The other hot topic was the release date for the EIS and its delay.

Initially, the EIS was scheduled to be released by the RMS project team in November/December last year, but on the advice of government was shifted to a June/July release date.

The very pertinent question was asked as to what design was the basis for this EIS given the September concept plan has been so clearly rejected by the public.

Surely a new concept plan must be released before a final EIS - particularly if that concept plan differs markedly from the anticipated tunnels solution - the residents group said in a statement.

"Given the concern that the senior management of the RMS seems to be fighting every step of the way against tunnels it was good to see all three candidates support putting the RMS on notice that the figures they produce on the cost of tunnels would be independently verified if they appeared way out of line with existing sources of comparison which showed no significant difference in total cost to the project,” the CBAG said.

In his closing summary, Mr Polack again asked for an unambiguous statement from the major parties directing the RMS to design the bypass with three tunnels of a bored or drill and blast style.

He asked for funding to also be hinged to such a design and for an independent body to be brought in to monitor the noise situation.

"Surely, with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announcing an upgrade of $1 billion for the Princes Highway with a further $15 billion to be spent on that highway over the next 20 years, The Nationals can find money for the bypass for which we have been waiting decades,” he said.