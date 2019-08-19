Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'EXPLOSION': A neighbour captured this photo of a fire that broke out at Gympie's Nestle factory last night.
'EXPLOSION': A neighbour captured this photo of a fire that broke out at Gympie's Nestle factory last night. Contributed
News

Fiery 'explosion' at Nestle factory wakes neighbours at 3am

Frances Klein
by
19th Aug 2019 7:14 AM | Updated: 9:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NEIGHBOURS on Pine St were woken by the sound of an "explosion" when a fire broke out at Gympie's Nestle Factory in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the factory just before 3am, where a small fire had broken out in one of the factory's stacks, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

Neighbours saw flames pouring from the top of the factory after being woken by an "explosion that sounded like a jet engine", a witness said.

 

"Nice little fireworks at 3am." Neighbour Liam Williams captured the early morning drama. Liam Williams, Facebook

The fire had already been extinguished when two fire crews arrived on scene, the QFES spokeswoman said.

Staff were continuing to monitor the area when fire crews left the scene at 4.20am, she said.

Another nearby resident described the incident as a "nice little fireworks show at 3am."

coffee factory editors picks emergency explosion fire gympie nestle pine st qfes
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    premium_icon Abortion blindside a big vote changer

    News Almost a third of Coalition voters indicated in a new poll that they would have voted differently if they had known about the controversial bill to decriminalise...

    LIVE COVERAGE: Ghosts explode to life in massive GF victory

    premium_icon LIVE COVERAGE: Ghosts explode to life in massive GF victory

    Rugby League Follow our live coverage of the 2019 Group 2 Grand Finals.

    Snappers can't defend premiership as Vikings run riot in GF

    premium_icon Snappers can't defend premiership as Vikings run riot in GF

    News COULDN'T make it to Port Macquarie? Follow our rolling coverage.

    Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

    premium_icon Man refused bail after multiple weapon and drug charges

    News OFFICERS seize multiple prohibited weapons along with numerous illegal drugs.