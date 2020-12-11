Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
A woman left critical in a car crash in South Australia’s southeast has succumbed to her injuries almost one week later.
News

Fiery crash claims second life

by Emily Cosenza
11th Dec 2020 10:46 AM

A woman who was left a critical condition following a crash in South Australia's southeast has died.

The 45-year-old was flown on December 3 to the Royal Adelaide Hospital - where she succumbed to her injures on Wednesday - after the car she was driving left the road, rolled and burst into flames.

The Holden Jackaroo 4WD was travelling south on the Riddoch Highway, about 5km south of Willalooka, at about 10.30pm when the incident occurred.

Her passenger died at the scene.

Her death brings the state's road toll to 91 compared with 102 at the same time last year.

Originally published as Fiery crash claims second life

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sharks! Floods! Fire! Bello gets one-stop disaster shop

        Premium Content Sharks! Floods! Fire! Bello gets one-stop disaster shop

        Weather New dashboard comes just in time for wild weekend of weather

        Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

        Premium Content Local faces join forces to deliver a ‘cold hard fact’

        News ‘If we can’t get access to your house or don’t feel safe we won’t go in there’

        No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        Premium Content No vacancy: Towns all booked out in tourism revival

        News Aussie holiday-makers are frantically snapping up hotspots

        $15m plan to keep our retirees close to home

        Premium Content $15m plan to keep our retirees close to home

        News ‘It wasn’t very pleasant for them. They often found it difficult and very...