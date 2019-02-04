Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cards against humanity
Cards against humanity
Offbeat

Cards Against Humanity buys land to stop Trump’s wall

by Ally Foster
4th Feb 2019 11:07 AM

THE company that produced the adult card game Cards Against Humanity has announced that they have bought a plot of vacant land along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to stop President Trump of building his proposed wall.

The company revealed the reason behind their new purchase on their website, starting the announcement off by calling President Trump a "preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans".

Valley
Valley

"He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing," the company wrote.

"So we've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specialising in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built."

More Stories

Show More

Top Stories

    Firm chosen to design Cultural and Civic Space

    premium_icon Firm chosen to design Cultural and Civic Space

    News An architectural firm has been chosen to design Coffs Harbour's new Cultural and Civic Space in the CBD.

    • 4th Feb 2019 11:12 AM
    'It was like a war zone': life on the frontline

    premium_icon 'It was like a war zone': life on the frontline

    News Former paramedic recounts his role in the Cowper bus crash

    UPDATE: Man's condition improving, police review CCTV

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man's condition improving, police review CCTV

    News The man was found in Woolgoolga at 9pm Friday.

    Regional towns where Aussies are making millions

    Regional towns where Aussies are making millions

    Business A bunch of Aussie communities are racking it, and we're one of them