Fidget spinner recall: risk of serious injury or death

Keagan Elder
| 31st May 2017 5:00 PM Updated: 5:32 PM
FIDGET WARNING: The Ace of Hearts LED Fidget Spinner may have an unsecure battery compartment. If the battery is swallowed, it could lead to serious injury or death.
FIDGET WARNING: The Ace of Hearts LED Fidget Spinner may have an unsecure battery compartment. If the battery is swallowed, it could lead to serious injury or death.

A POPULAR light-up toy has been issued a recall after it was found it might have an unsecured button battery compartment.

Consumer watchdog, Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, warned of the possible fault of the Ace of Hearts LED Fidget Spinner.

It warned if button batteries were swallowed, it could cause internal burn injuries which could lead to serious injury or death.

If you own one of these fidget spinners, you should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more information, email Ace of Hearts at sales@aohwa.com.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

