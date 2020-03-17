FFA introduces coronavirus policies at the grassroots

UPDATE: Football Federation Australia (FFA) today advised that it is actively reassessing its position regarding the continuation of all sanctioned grassroots football activities at this time, including competitions, matches and training.

Consistent with Australian Government requirements, FFA had earlier this week released guidelines that organised grassroots football competitions may continue but with additional measures designed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in the football community.

Since it released its guidelines, FFA has been in constant communication with its community and is continuously receiving a variety of feedback from its grassroots, including competition administrators, and across the game more broadly.

FFA is currently working together with representatives from each of its nine State and Territory Member Federations and other relevant stakeholders, within the framework of its guidelines, to ensure that it is responsive to what is a dynamic and continuously-evolving issue and that the health and wellbeing of both the football and wider community remains the highest priority.

FFA will communicate a further update later today, Northern NSW Football will share with its Members when it is released.

MONDAY 1.30PM

Amid the ever-evolving information surrounding the COVID-19, Northern NSW Football advises it is continuing to work with and heeding the advice of Football Federation Australia and Federal Health Authorities to continue to navigate decisions surrounding the 2020 Season.

At this point in time, Football will 'Play On' with some guidelines in place by Football Federation Australia to assist you in preparing for your current season and/or upcoming season please see the complete media statement here

A summary of precautions is listed below:

Senior training sessions and fixtures should only be attended by players, team officials, match officials and volunteers who are essential to the conduct of the activity;

Junior training sessions and fixtures should only be attended by players accompanied by one parent, team officials, match officials and volunteers who are essential to the conduct of the activity;

Parents attending junior football should exercise social distancing and spread out around the pitch i.e. not congregate in close proximity wither side of half-way when watching fixtures;

Players should refrain from any interaction including post goal celebrations which include close contact. A fist pump is adequate in the current circumstances

Players, team officials and match officials should refrain from shaking hands and/or embracing before and after matches

Team huddles should be avoided, and