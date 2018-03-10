FFA Cup tough intro to a new season

THIS afternoon's FFA Cup matches gives local football supporters their first look at a few teams in 2018.

While both the Northern Storm and Coffs Coast Tigers won their way through to today's second round matches, Boambee, Orara Valley, Urunga and Westlawn Tigers will be playing their first competitive matches for the year.

The Bombers and Dingoes meet in the opening act of a double header at Korora.

Considering last season Boambee reached the grand final and Orara Valley the semis, this clash promises to be one to follow.

The Storm battled hard to beat Maclean in the first round while the Tigers had an armchair ride against Grafton United.

Urunga is a warm favourite to progress through to the next round against Westlawn. Coffs United was supposed to be playing at Toormina Oval but the Lions now have the bye due to Sawtell not fielding a Premier League team this year.

FFA CUP

Today - 2nd round matches

2pm: Orara Valley v Boambee (at Korora).

4pm: Northern Storm v Coffs Coast Tigers.

3pm: Urunga v Westlwan Tigers.