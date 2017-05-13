FFA Cup run continues for Tigers and Lions

Ammanual Ayelew on the attack for the Coffs Coast Tigers in the Westfield FFA Cup match against the Macleay Valley Rangers. soccer 13 May 2017 C.ex Coffs International Stadium Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate

BOTH the Coffs Coast Tigers and Coffs United advanced through to the next stage of the Westfield FFA Cup.

After both North Coast Football teams won today's knockout matches, they're now required to back up again tomorrow morning against today's other two winners.

Coffs United had a field day against Taree Wildcats with both Deng Mayak and Nick Lambert scoring hat tricks in the 7-1 romp.

Dut Garang was the Lions' other goal scorer.

The Coffs Coast Tigers held on to a 2-0 lead throughout the second half against the Mid North Coast competition's leading team the Macleay Valley Rangers.

After an early arm wrestle it was a pair of goals from Innocent David and Ammanuel Ayelew that gave the Tigers the lead it never looked like relinquishing.

Kickoff for both teams tomorrow is at 10am at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Coffs United will be playing against Bangalow while the Tigers face another Far North Coast team in Byron Bay.