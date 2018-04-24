Menu
Urunga and Boambee will play their next FFA Cup matches at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on May 12.
Soccer

FFA Cup fixtures confirmed

23rd Apr 2018 2:30 PM

WEEKEND results mean Boambee and Urunga now know who their next FFA Cup opponents will be.

Football Mid North Coast clubs played out their FFA Cup on the weekend with Kempsey Saints and Port United advancing to the fourth round of the regional qualifiers.

Boambee will play the Saints on May 12 while Urunga has been drawn to play Port United.

The Northern Conference regional qualifiers fixtures will take place on May 12 and 13 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

FFA CUP
Round 4 matches
May 12 at C.ex Coffs International Stadium
2pm: Kempsey Saints v Boambee
2pm: Urunga v Port United

