FFA Cup field to be whittled down

CUP SHOT: A spot in the third round of FFA Cup matches is up for grabs this weekend.

THIS weekend's second round of FFA Cup matches sees Orara Valley drawing a familiar Round Two rival in Coffs United while Sawtell is set to play the Coffs Coast Tigers.

Northern NSW Football has released its fixture for the second round of matches and the Urunga boys can put their feet up. Of the five teams that won in the first round last weekend, the Raiders have been given a free passage to the third round with a bye.

Orara Valley needs to put last week's impressive 3-1 win over Maclean behind them as they face the daunting task of overcoming Coffs United for FFA Cup progression.

The Dingoes played Coffs United in the second round last year and lost 8-1 at McLean Street.

In the other match, Sawtell has drawn the home ground advantage against the Coffs Coast Tigers but due to ground availability the match will be played at Polwarth Dr.

The Gary Phillips-coached Scorpions showed they are a new team against Boambee in the first round, though face a more resilient defence in their encounter with the Tigers this afternoon.

FFA CUP

Today - 3pm

Sawtell v Coffs Coast Tigers at Polwarth Dr.

Tomorrow - 4pm

Orara Valley v Coffs United at McLean St.