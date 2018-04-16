Menu
Boambee and Urunga will play their next FFA Cup matches on May 12.
Soccer

FFA Cup draw revealed for Bombers and Raiders

Brad Greenshields
by
16th Apr 2018 3:30 PM

THE path to the next stage of the FFA Cup has been made clearer for Boambee and Urunga after the draw for the next round was held today.

In the fourth round matches to be played at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium on May 12, Boambee has been drawn to play against the winner of the upcoming knockout affair between the Kempsey Saints and Port Saints.

At the same time on Field 2 Urunga will face the winner of the match between Port United and Wallis Lakes.

Other FFA Cup matches to be played on May 12 will see Goonellabah play the Demon Knights while Bangalow will meet Tamworth.

The fifth round matches will be played at the stadium the next day with the four Saturday winners to play for a berth in the Northern NSW Football FFA Cup finals.

Coffs Coast Advocate

