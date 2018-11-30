Schoolies tone it down in Bali

Fewer schoolies have ended up in hospital or medical centres in Bali this year than previous years. Picture: Liam Kidston

Fewer schoolies have ended up in hospital or medical centres in Bali this year than previous years. Picture: Liam Kidston

The number of injured schoolies ending up in hospitals and medical centres in Bali is minimal and much less than previous years.

Since schoolies celebrations officially got under way on November 17, so far only seven injured schoolies have sought medical help at the island's two main expatriate and tourist medical providers - the Bali International Medical Centre (BIMC) and Siloam hospital.

Their injuries are mostly minor and from motorbike accidents such as open wounds, soft tissue injuries and fractures.

An intoxicated young Australian drops his scooter in the middle of traffic on the street of the nightclub district during schoolies, Kuta, Bali. Picture: Liam Kidston

The BIMC and Siloam Hospital clinical director, Dr Mieke Magnasofa, said that so far this year, during the schoolies celebrations, there had been no serious or life-threatening injuries and no injuries related to methanol poisoning in drinks.

There had also been no injuries related to magic mushroom consumption although News Corporation has witnessed dealers trying to get the school leavers to buy them.

Magic mushrooms can have hallucinogenic effects and are now illegal in Bali, classified as a type one narcotic which carries a 12-year maximum sentence for possession.

A young Australian without a helmet riding on a scooter in the nightclub district during schoolies, Kuta, Bali. Picture: Liam Kidston

With another week of schoolie celebrations to come, Dr Magnasofa warns young people to avoid making silly decisions during their time in Bali.

"Please bear in mind that one silly behaviour may change your whole life," she said.

And she warned schoolies against consuming any substance without knowing what it was, such as magic mushrooms or drugs.

"Bali is a great and safe destination for travelling," Dr Magnasofa said.

A young Australian man pushed a policeman after he was approached about an altercation in the nightclub district in Kuta during schoolies, Bali. Picture: Liam Kidston

"Here are some advice for schoolies: Enjoy the trip without doing silly and dangerous activities.

"Ensure to have travel insurance and be informed about the terms and conditions; Stay together with your mates/friends.

"Please stay in your room with friends if you are too drunk. Stay hydrated. Wear helmet for riding scooter and safety equipment for extreme sports such as surfing and watersports."