Luke France spearheaded the Boambee Bombers to another title last year.
Sport

FEVER PITCH: Clubs primed for season start

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
30th Jun 2020 12:30 AM
AFTER an unbearably long pre-season, North Coast Football sides are primed and raring to for a restart.

Following the release of the fixture list for the first three rounds in 2020 competitions, the players and volunteers at Boambee FC are eagerly awaiting the first kick-off on Thursday.

“Everyone is so excited for the season ahead,” Club president Fiona Clancy said.

“Preparation is in full swing now.”

Ms Clancy said preparation had been made all the more challenging for volunteers as they worked hard to ensure all the Covid Safe guidelines were adhered to.

“Even though it won’t be the same, most members are just happy to go ahead and play.”

“People realise (this season) is not going to be normal, it is going to be different.”

With a condensed schedule and later finishing date, it also meant by the time the season finishes, it will almost be time to start preparing for the 2021 season.

There was a similar feeling further north with the president of Northern Storm FC, Michael Lloyd, indicating it was “all systems go” for their players and staff.

“We are raring to go, we can’t wait to get on the field,” he said.

“For everyone who has played for a number of years it has been strange to have nothing to do in that period (of lockdown).

“There is definitely a bit of relief there.”

In encouraging signs for the competition, Ms Clancy said there had been an unexpected rise in late registrations.

“There has been minimal registration drop off and there appears to be many late registrations and I would anticipate more coming in,” she said.

I think people might have been sitting back and waiting to see what would happen (with restrictions).”

The first games of the season will be in the Over 35 mens and over 30 women's on Thursday night.

For a full fixture list visit northcoastfootball.com.au

boambee bombers north coast football northern storm fc
Coffs Coast Advocate

