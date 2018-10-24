Festival of Golf gets down to business

SWINGING SUCCESS: The Coffs Harbour Golf Club is celebrating its 68th annual Festival of Golf with the North Coast Open teeing off today.

WITH a full field ready to tee-off at Coffs Harbour on Saturday morning for the All Office Business North Coast Open, it will be a case of the young guns trying to knock the veterans off the throne.

While reigning champion Jason Barby won't be playing the 36-hole stroke event due to injury, the likes of the Coffs Coast's best such as Logan Toms and Shane Cutmore will be facing some stiff competition from the next generation.

"I'm tipping a local golfer will win the Open but it's the old guard versus the new this year,” Coffs Harbour Golf Club professional Matt Allan said.

"You've got your (Jack) Pountney's, (Aden) Louez's and even young Harry McMillan who's a dark horse against those two as well as David Rook and Dan Swain.”

While Allan thinks the strong local contingent will be hard to topple, he said some of the visiting guns will make the tournament one well worth coming out to watch.

"We've got some out-of-towners who could sneak in there under the radar,” he said.

"It's an exciting time.”

This weekend will also see a battle for the Coffs City Golf Centre Ladies' Classic.

Allan said he believes Coffs Harbour member Trish Nance "is ready to defend her title” but thinks a pair of long distance travellers playing off a low mark will be hard to overcome.

Adele Douglas, from Gungahlin, and Celine Chin, from Gosford, could make their trip to Coffs Harbour more than worthwhile with a couple of good rounds.

With more than eight inches of rain falling this month, the greens staff at the club have worked overtime in the lead-up to the club's Great Northern Festival Of Golf held since Sunday as well as this weekend's big events.

"The last few days of sunshine have really helped but we're lucky to have the greens staff that we do,” Allan said.

"The course has held up and the greens are so good at the moment.

"And a warning to this weekend's golfers; the greens are getting slicker and slicker as they dry out.”

The 36-hole events tee-off today with the winners to be decided at about 5pm tomorrow when the tournament leaders finish their rounds.