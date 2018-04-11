Festival line-up is announced

OVER 70 musical acts will take to the streets, halls, pubs and cafes of Bellingen during the coolness of winter and bring the town alive.

The Bello Winter Music festival has announced their line-up for the fourth year running with international and national acts to perform during the three day festival.

The festival is intimate, family-friendly and spreads across 14 different venues throughout the town.

It's the perfect opportunity to discover new music from across the globe and Australia with a diverse and quirky program.

The emphasis is on great live music and a friendly, inclusive, community atmosphere.

"Bello Winter Music does not limit itself to one genre. We truly believe there is something for everybody,” festival programmer Kate Atkinson said.

"We love that in one venue there can be three singers huddled around one microphone singing gorgeous harmonies to an entranced crowd, and a venue up the road is absolutely thumping to an eight piece dub band.

"When I'm asked to recommend what to see at Bello, I say 'everything' because the program is all about the whole experience and discovery.”

Tickets for the musical adventure on Thursday, July 12 to Sunday, July 15 are now on sale.

For more information and the full line-up, visit bellowintermusic.com.

Bello Winter Music Festival line-up includes:

Justin Townes Earle

Lior

Z-Star Trinity

Caiti Baker

Lillie Mae

William Crighton

Thando

Maddy Jane

Fraser A. Gorman

Tangents

Dustyesky

Ethno Folk Orchestra

and many more...