Festival goer arrested after allegedly biting police officer

Man, 44, to face court today for alleged attack on police. Trevor Veale

A FESTIVAL goer will face court today after he allegedly attacked police, biting an officer on the leg.

The 44-year-old man, allegedly heavily intoxicated, was spoken to by security officers at the SummerSalt festival at Coffs Harbour at around 7pm last night.

He was asked to leave the venue, but police allege the man refused.

The man then allegedly became violent after security officers attempted to escort him to the exit and handcuff him.

Police said the man bit one of the officers of the left calf, causing it to bleed.

The man allegedly continued to resist as he was removed from the venue and conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm - police, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, fail to leave premises and resist arrest.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today.