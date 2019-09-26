Fern feared on the brink of extinction found on North Coast

SLENDER SCREW FERN: This rare species is only found in a few locations between Woombah and just south of Coffs Harbour.

SLENDER SCREW FERN: This rare species is only found in a few locations between Woombah and just south of Coffs Harbour. Peter Richards

AFTER spending thousands trying to save the Slender Screw Fern from extinction last year, the NSW government has reported a new and large population of the species has been found on the North Coast.

Environment Minister Matt Kean announced botanists had confirmed the sighting at Banyabba State Conservation Area.

"It's an exciting discovery for the Saving our Species (SoS) team who followed local leads of sightings to confirm one of the largest known populations in NSW of the threatened fern," Mr Kean said.

"It serves as an important reminder to the public of the value in reporting rare or unusual sightings of plants, animals and other things you see in the natural environment as you never know what it might lead to."

The NSW Government spent $8,000 last year on efforts to save the Slender Screw Fern and are said to spend another $5,500 this year on weeding, monitoring and reviewing the management of the species to ensure its conservation.

"There is still more to be learned about the species and its habitat, but finding new, large populations gives us hope that it could be found thriving and surviving in other areas," Mr Kean said.