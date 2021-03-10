Fergo vows to drag form out of toilet with future on line

Eels flyer Blake Ferguson vows to prove his worth in 2021 as his career hits crossroads

Off-contract and facing an uncertain future, Blake Ferguson has vowed to prove his worth as the Parramatta flyer begins 2021 at career crossroads.

One of a number of star Eels free agents, along with fellow winger Maika Sivo and State of Origin forward Nathan Brown, Ferguson enters this season with his future up in the air but has vowed to hit top form in an effort to secure a new deal.

"I'm going to do me this year and that's it. I'm going to have a big year because I need to have a big year," Ferguson said.

"It's going to be different. I know what I'm capable of. I want to be the best Blake Ferguson for my teammates, last year was shit and I want to be the best for my teammates."

Ferguson is still one of the best yardage wingers in the league - among all wingers only David Nofoalouma and Josh Mansour made more metres in 2020.

But the rest of his output was well below what we've come to expect during Ferguson's 12 years in first grade - he produced career lows in tackle busts, line breaks and tries, at one point going 15 games without scoring.

On his day, Ferguson can still be one of the league's most spectacular players but his future, be it at Parramatta or elsewhere, just depends how many of 2021's days turn out to be his.

"It depends on what happens. It's a results driven business, and at the end of the day they want to see results and if you're not doing it on the field players have to move on. That's how rugby league has been built," Ferguson said.

"But I have a young family I need to look after as well. I want to be loyal, but I want to be a provider as well. It's two different things I need to weigh up.

Ferguson admits last year was a complete washout in regards to form on the paddock.

"I don't know, we'll see what happens. I'm really looking forward to starting this year with a bang, it's been a really good off-season for me, I fixed a few things on the field that I needed to fix."

The Eels reportedly told Ferguson in November there wouldn't be a spot for him at the club beyond this season but the former Blues winger said coach Brad Arthur assured him that wasn't the case.

"For me it was a bit of a shock (to hear) to be honest, but this is rugby league and you're not guaranteed a position every year," Ferguson said.

"I just need to work hard, show them I'm capable of being the best winger.

"I asked (Arthur) about it. I went to him and he said 'no, that's not true' so we'll just go with that. I'm not worried. I'm not worried at all."

Complicating matters are Sivo and Brown, who are both keen to stay with the Eels.

Sivo is not yet Ferguson's equal when it comes to carrying the ball out of his own end but few wingers in the game can match the Fijian's attacking threat.

A fired-up Ferguson aims to hit top form in an effort to secure a new deal with the Eels.

Given Sivo's rugby union background it's possible clubs from the 15-man game could be circling, especially given Semi Radradra's success in France and England since leaving Parramatta.

"I've been here for three years now and I love the club, I love the players. I love it here," Sivo said.

"I haven't thought too much about it, I just leave it to my manager. I let my footy do the talking.

"I have a rugby union background but now I'm playing league and all my focus is playing well this year."

Ferguson was bitterly disappointed with his output last year and has vowed to turn it around.

Brown is also expected to be in hot demand. The 28-year-old made his Origin debut last year and is arguably Parramatta's most important forward.

"I'm keen to stay. I'm just concentrating on playing good footy now and I fully trust my management team are going to look after it," Brown said.

"We've had this squad here for a few years now and coming every day and seeing the boys, playing alongside each other, it's such a good group. You always want to take the field every day."

