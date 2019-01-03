Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Feral pigs have been filmed terrorising the Daintree Ice Cream Company, ripping up young plants, eating low-hanging fruit and and killing native wildlife. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT
Feral pigs have been filmed terrorising the Daintree Ice Cream Company, ripping up young plants, eating low-hanging fruit and and killing native wildlife. PICTURE: SCREENSHOT
News

Pigs target Daintree ice cream fruit crops

by Chris Calcino
3rd Jan 2019 8:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FERAL pigs with a snout for tropical fruit are wreaking havoc on the Daintree Ice Cream Company's crops.

Owner David Mainwaring said operating in the frozen food industry without access to the electricity grid was difficult enough without greedy ­porkers snaffling the ingredients.

Unfortunately, he has to contend with both.

"It costs us a lot of money," he said.

"All of the new young fruit trees that we put into the ground get dug up pretty much as soon as you put fertiliser around the tree.

"We farm organically up here. It's great for the land but organic fertiliser has more of a smell and pigs come to it.

"It's like we're punished for trying to farm responsibly."

The pigs eat low-hanging fruit, cause soil erosion and destroy native habitats in the World Heritage-listed area.

Based in Diwan, the small factory is connected to a orchard with crops including black sapote, jackfruit, passionfruit and jaboticaba, which to create uniquely tropical ice cream flavours.

The Douglas Shire Council operates two pig traps on the property, but it is not enough to keep the ballooning population in check.

Mr Mainwaring believed establishing a responsible guided bow-hunting tourism industry could be the answer, as opposed to letting hunters run rampant with dogs that target cassowaries and other native animals with impunity.

More Stories

daintree feral pigs fruit crops ice cream queensland

Top Stories

    Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon Cheapest fuel on the Coffs Coast

    News CHECK out the best places to refuel today with a list of the cheapest unleaded, E10 and diesel on the Coffs Coast according to Fuel Check NSW.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 8:00 AM
    NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

    NSW Police launch new Dob in a Dealer campaign today

    Crime Members of the public urged to help in fight against illicit drugs

    Councillors not deterred by 'petty' removal of signs

    premium_icon Councillors not deterred by 'petty' removal of signs

    News Coffs councillor Keith Rhoades says 'watch this space'

    Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

    Paramedics attend woman at Moonee

    News Paramedics were once again at Moonee Beach this afternoon.

    Local Partners