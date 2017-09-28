31°
Sport

Fensom storms in to first NRL grand final

GAME ON: North Queensland Cowboys Shaun Fensom (right) tackles Melbourne Storm's Suliasi Vunivalu of the Cowboys during the Round 15 NRL match. Fensom will take on the Storm again in his first NRL grand final.
GAME ON: North Queensland Cowboys Shaun Fensom (right) tackles Melbourne Storm's Suliasi Vunivalu of the Cowboys during the Round 15 NRL match. Fensom will take on the Storm again in his first NRL grand final. JOE CASTRO
Keagan Elder
by

FORMER Bellingen Mapgie junior Shaun Fensom is gearing up for his biggest game of league yet: the Cowboys v Melbourne Storm NRL grand final.

The 28-year-old forward is one of four Cowboys who have never played a grand final along with Coen Hess, Te Maire Martin and Corey Jensen.

Renowned for his resilience, Fensom, carrying a rib injury, will be put to the test when the Cowboys take to ANZ Stadium as outside favourites on Sunday.

No stranger to playing through injuries, Fensom played with a torn kidney, broken arm and broken wrist during his time with the Canberra Raiders.

The Cowboys have been knocked about by injuries throughout the season, losing major playmakers Jonathan Thurston and Matt Scott.

Despite this, the Cowboys have defied the odds and scraped in to the top eight at the end of the fixture season and secured a place in the grand final, bucking the Sharks, Eels and Roosters.

This toughness has won over the support of Fensom's father, Russ, who believes the Cowboys will beat the Storm.

Shaun Fensom learnt his trade as a hard running and tackling back rower at Bellingen.
Shaun Fensom learnt his trade as a hard running and tackling back rower at Bellingen.

Topics:  former belligen magpies junior north queensland cowboys nrl grand final 2017 rugby league shaun fensom

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bellingen Shire restricts the growth of blueberry farms

Bellingen Shire restricts the growth of blueberry farms

Council acts on calls within the community to impose restrictions

Climb every mountain to see this show

LEADING LADY: Fiona Stiles portrays Maria in the upcoming CHMCC production of The Sound of Music

Coming to the Coffs Coast stage

'Foul-mouthed' gate crashers abuse volunteers

Curryfest Co-Creator Greg Williams had harsh words for a 'foul-mouthed' woman and her friend who pushed their way into the event last Saturday.

Curryfest volunteers faced with abuse from a pair of gate crashers.

Horse rider choppered to hospital after fall in forest

CHOPPER RESCUE: The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter winched a woman who had fallen from a horse in Guy Fawkes National Park and flew her to Coffs Harbour Hospital.

A woman has been flown to hospital after falling from a horse

Local Partners

Clean waves great for the whole family

Darryn Quigley from Solitary Islands Surf School gives us the low down on the latest from the surfing world.

Clean conditions for competitors

Tom Woods cutting back.

Woolgoolga Longboard Club members compete at September Club round.

DEAN'S PAY DAY: Hervey Bay title-winner appointed to Bulldogs role

TITLE WINNERS: Andrew Neave (left), coach Dean Pay and Guy Meredith helped guide the Hervey Bay Seagulls to the Bundaberg Rugby League premiership in 2001.

Dean pay won a title with Hervey Bay in 2001.