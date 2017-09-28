Fensom storms in to first NRL grand final

GAME ON: North Queensland Cowboys Shaun Fensom (right) tackles Melbourne Storm's Suliasi Vunivalu of the Cowboys during the Round 15 NRL match. Fensom will take on the Storm again in his first NRL grand final.

FORMER Bellingen Mapgie junior Shaun Fensom is gearing up for his biggest game of league yet: the Cowboys v Melbourne Storm NRL grand final.

The 28-year-old forward is one of four Cowboys who have never played a grand final along with Coen Hess, Te Maire Martin and Corey Jensen.

Renowned for his resilience, Fensom, carrying a rib injury, will be put to the test when the Cowboys take to ANZ Stadium as outside favourites on Sunday.

No stranger to playing through injuries, Fensom played with a torn kidney, broken arm and broken wrist during his time with the Canberra Raiders.

The Cowboys have been knocked about by injuries throughout the season, losing major playmakers Jonathan Thurston and Matt Scott.

Despite this, the Cowboys have defied the odds and scraped in to the top eight at the end of the fixture season and secured a place in the grand final, bucking the Sharks, Eels and Roosters.

This toughness has won over the support of Fensom's father, Russ, who believes the Cowboys will beat the Storm.