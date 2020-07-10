Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
A female teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a male student. Picture: AAP Image/Dean Lewins
Crime

Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

by Hannah Moore
10th Jul 2020 10:41 AM

A female school teacher in western Sydney has been arrested after an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old male student.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched the investigation earlier this week after reports the young boy had been sexually assaulted by the teacher while at a school in Sydney's west.

The 23-year-old teacher was arrested at a home in Greenacre about 7am on Friday, with a search warrant carried out at the house shortly after.

Police seized a vehicle and electronic devices for further investigation.

The woman has been taken to Bankstown Police Station, where charges are expected to be laid.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Originally published as Female teacher arrested for sexual assault

More Stories

Show More
court crime sexual assault allegations teacher

Just In

    Income tax cuts may come early

    Income tax cuts may come early
    • 10th Jul 2020 11:19 AM

    Just In

      Pandemic delivers extra blow

      Pandemic delivers extra blow
      • 10th Jul 2020 10:55 AM

      Top Stories

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Experts call for tougher NSW measures

        Health NSW faces an anxious 10 days as its control over the coronavirus hangs in the balance, and experts say the state should crack down as Victoria’s outbreak spreads.

        • 10th Jul 2020 10:12 AM
        Church pulls out of $21.5m high-rise proposal

        premium_icon Church pulls out of $21.5m high-rise proposal

        News The Catholic Church has withdrawn the controversial proposal.

        UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk airlifted to Newcastle

        premium_icon UPDATE: Cyclist impaled at boardwalk airlifted to Newcastle

        News 'I just hope she will be fine and lives a long and happy life.'

        Spelling out the new driving on beaches policy

        premium_icon Spelling out the new driving on beaches policy

        News Signs have been designed and will be installed in coming weeks.