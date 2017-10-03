21°
Female staff member escapes harm during ordeal

A man, 30, has been arrested and charged over the incident.
Jasmine Minhas
by

A FEMALE staff member at Coffs Harbour Railway Station was allegedly forced to seek refuge by locking herself in an office in attempt to escape an aggressive man.

At around 10.30pm on Saturday, September 30, police received reports from the railway station that a man was acting aggressively towards the staff member and breaking items.

The female staff member attempted to seek refuge by locking herself in an office, however the man, 30, allegedly followed her by breaking through the door.

The woman then retreated to another secure room.

The man allegedly attempted to follow her once again, and began breaking garden pots.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the man.

The woman was not physically harmed during the ordeal.

The man has since been charged with aggravated break and enter, two counts of intimidation, common assault, malicious damage, affray and offensive conduct.

He was refused bail and appeared for a bail determination at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Sunday, October 1.

