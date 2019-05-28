Player exposes himself to female referee

A FEMALE referee reportedly suffered shocking abuse in a youth match in Italy, including having one player expose himself to her.

Giulia Nicastro was bombarded with taunts from supporters during a match in Mestre, Italy. According to Sport Mediaset, one player lowered his shorts after Nicastro awarded a corner kick.

The 14-year-old then challenged her to expel him or to perform a sexual act on him.

Nicastro immediately showed the youngster a red card and sent him off the pitch - which infuriated the supporters.

It is understood that around 20 Treporti supporters hurled abuse at her during the match against Miranese.

Treporti did nothing to stop the fans during the match, but later issued an apology.

"We have already apologised to the organising company," manager Marco Dalla Puppa said.

"The same will be done to the referee we are trying to contact."

A full report of the incident has reportedly been sent to the Rome Football Federation.

Nicastro, who is dating Palermo striker Stefano Moreo, recently shared a selfie with her army of Instagram followers of herself in a bright pink referee kit.

She added the caption: "REFEREE. Think, believe, dream and dare."

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission