Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Female jockey dies in Melbourne fall

30th Aug 2019 9:07 AM

A jockey is dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse.

The 22-year-old female rider fell while riding at a Cranbourne racecourse about 4.35 this morning, police said.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating.

Racing Victoria corporate communications general manager Shaun Kelly confirmed the Cranbourne Training Centre incident this morning.

"Victoria Police and WorkSafe are on-site investigating the circumstances of the incident in which no other riders were injured," Kelly told the Herald Sun.

More Stories

cranbourne racecourse jockey death melbourne worksafe

Top Stories

    An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

    premium_icon An icy winter on the Coffs Coast

    News IF you were outside yesterday afternoon you might have been caught out by a sudden raging storm bringing with it hail covering the ground like a sheet of snow.

    Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

    premium_icon Growth rate to rival Rockhampton

    News One councillor has warned against the ‘compact city’ model.

    ‘The future is yours Coffs Harbour’

    premium_icon ‘The future is yours Coffs Harbour’

    Business The Coffs Coast as one of the fastest growing regions in New South Wales should...