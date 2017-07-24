22°
Opinion

Fellow sufferer knows the pain

24th Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Dystonia is an illness which causes sustained or repetitive muscle contractions, spasm movements or abnormal fixed postures. The symptoms continue 24 hours a day. For Jason Lynch, he cannot 100% control his neck muscles from spasming and twisting his head and jaw to the right hand side.
Dystonia is an illness which causes sustained or repetitive muscle contractions, spasm movements or abnormal fixed postures. The symptoms continue 24 hours a day. For Jason Lynch, he cannot 100% control his neck muscles from spasming and twisting his head and jaw to the right hand side.

I READ with a great deal of interest your story on page 15 of The Advocate on Saturday, about Jason Lynch and his suffering with dystonia.

This disease has affected my grandmother, my great grand uncle, my mother, my daughter, my sister and me.

I had some treatment done in Canberra, where the physio re-twisted back into shape my muscles, yes lots of pain.

I have been told it is connected to our teeth or a traumatic episode in our lives.

And the name of it, that I had was, Cranio Mandiblar Dysfunction.

I would very much like to meet this young man and wish him every success in battling this illness.

Margaret Johanson

 

 

Be aware as scam is prevalent in Coffs

READING Lester Platts' article in the Advocate on Saturday, I was pleased to see that this scam, which I would imagine was a big one to set up, was detected.

I had the same experience as Lester and a friendly computer shop told me how to deal with this type of annoyance.

1. Switch off the computer (As Lester said, do not try to contact the scammer)

2. Turn the computer back on, hold down the shift key and open your browser.

This should remove the material of the scammer.

There is no other way to do this, as no matter what you do the thing stays on your browser.

Peter Rake

 

 

Strike on North Korea 'not unimaginable'

THE top US military officer has raised the possibility of a military confrontation with North Korea over its nuclear program, which he described as "our No. 1 challenge."

"As I've told my counterparts, both friend and foe, it is not unimaginable to have military options to respond to North Korean nuclear capability," Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Dunford stressed the importance of continued economic and diplomatic pressure on Pyongyang, but dismissed the notion that a military option should not be on the table.

"Many people have talked about military options with words like 'unimaginable,'" he said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. "I would probably shift that slightly and say it would be horrific, and it would be a loss of life unlike any we have experienced in our lifetimes."

Dunford's comments follow North Korea's testing of an inter-continental ballistic missile earlier this month.

John Scully

 

Seeing reason in the assisted dying debate

THE Victorian government intends legalising "assisted dying" for terminally ill people requesting it.

They describe these laws as "conservative" because they include 68 "safeguards" to prevent abuses.

All emotionally appealing but hardly based on reason.

Traditional Christian teaching is more rational:

"An act or omission which, of itself or by intention, causes death in order to eliminate suffering constitutes a murder gravely contrary to the dignity of the human person and to the respect due to the living God, his Creator....

"Discontinuing medical procedures that are burdensome, dangerous, extraordinary, or disproportionate to the expected outcome can be legitimate; it is the refusal of "over-zealous" treatment. Here one does not will to cause death; one's inability to impede it is merely accepted....

"The use of painkillers to alleviate the sufferings of the dying, even at the risk of shortening their days, can be morally in conformity with human dignity if death is not willed as either an end or a means, but only foreseen and tolerated as inevitable...."

(Catholic Catechism, paragraphs 2277-2279)

Caring for the dying and disabled can be expensive in terms of money, time, love and compassion.

But do we care enough to make the effort - refusing to resort to intentional killing?

Arnold Jago

 

Family thanks authorities for search to find Sophie

IT'S almost two weeks since my sister, Sophie Dowsley, went missing in the Canadian wilderness with her partner, Greg Tiffin, and the support our family has received in that time, from Australians and Canadians, has been overwhelming.

There has been no greater example of this than the phone call I just received from Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, who called me late (Friday) afternoon to offer his support and that of his government in ensuring the search for Sophie continues.

Sadly, Greg's body was found two days ago, but unfortunately Sophie remains missing and our family are struggling with the reality that the search for her may be about to be called off.

We still hold out hope that she will be found alive, but whatever happens - be it search or recovery - all we ask is that they continue looking. It's just so hard to entertain the thought that we'll never know.

Mr Turnbull indicated that his government is doing all it can to appeal to their Canadian counterparts to keep searching, and for that we are grateful.

Members of my family, who remain in Canada, are preparing to meet with those heading up the search for Sophie and will be doing all they can to ensure search teams remain on the ground.

Jamie Dowsley

Local Partners

