Actresses arrested in bribery scandal

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have been arrested in connection with a university admission bribery scam. Picture: Supplied

HOLLYWOOD actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin have been charged along with 46 others in a massive crackdown on a widespread bribery scam involving some of the most elite colleges in the US.

The film and TV veterans have been caught up in a sweeping national operation between the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service code named "Varsity Blues", which has blown the lid off a $25 million ($A35 million) fraud scheme involving fake test scores and preferential treatment sold by a man named as Rick Singer.

Singer offered two types of scams to wealthy parents: forged entrance scores and fake athletic records for their children.

Court records show Huffman, Loughlin and others including CEOs, investors and even lawyers, allegedly paid substantial sums of money - in some cases as much as $US6 million ($A8.5 million) - to guarantee that their children would be accepted into prestigious universities such as UCLA, Yale and Stanford.

Actress Felicity Huffman, from the show Desperate Housewives, has been arrested for allegedly bribing a top university with a “charitable contribution”. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Sayles

The charges against the actresses and more than 40 others include conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, TMZ reported. "We've learned Felicity has been arrested and is presently in custody. We're told she will be released on a signature bond ... which essentially is a promise to appear in court," stated the website on Tuesday.

The alleged scheme came to light after authorities discovered Singer's business scam helping parents get their kids into the university of their choice. Parents allegedly paid Singer a sum of money which he would funnel to a contact who was receptive to bribes, including a university administrator or athletic coach.

Full House star Lori Loughlin has been arrested in a sweeping bribery scheme connected to US college admissions. Picture: Bob D'Amico/ABC via Getty Images

It is reported that Lori Loughlin and her husband allegedly paid $500,000 ($A705,000) to have their two daughters accepted into the rowing team at the University of Southern California -- despite the fact that neither girl apparently ended up on the rowing crew.

Felicity Huffman and her husband, Shameless actor William H. Macy, reportedly made a charitable contribution of $15,000 ($A21,000) so their first daughter could receive false test results in a university entrance exam. She declined the same service for her second daughter.

According to investigators, the universities themselves were not aware of the fraudulent scheme. Only individuals pocketed the bribes.

Felicity Huffman (centre) has been arrested for allegedly paying a man more than $20,000 to produce false test results for her daughter so she would be accepted into a top uni. Picture: ABC

Currently, 38 individuals are in custody. Seven are expected to surrender and another four are expected to plead guilty, according to investigators.

Sadly, it appears that the children themselves were unaware that their parents had pulled strings to get them in to the top universities. At this stage, no students have been charged.

William H. Macy will not be charged despite meeting with alleged "mastermind" William Singer and initially saying he thought they would use Singer's services to illegally boost their younger daughter's test scores. But ultimately, Huffman and Macy decided not to pursue the scheme for their second daughter.

Felicity Huffman’s husband William H. Macy has not yet been arrested in the university fraud scheme. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Huffman was charged on Tuesday with conspiracy and honest services mail fraud in connection with a Dec. 2, 2017, SAT test proctored by alleged co-conspirator Riddell in which Huffman and Macy's older daughter Sofia scored 1420 points. That score was 400 points higher than what she scored a year earlier without the scheme.

The sting operation to expose what authorities describe as a "rigged system" and "money laundering scheme" has been proceeding since last May, centred in Boston's FBI headquarters.

In a press conference held on Tuesday in Boston, investigators had harsh words for Huffman, Loughlin and the other accused, saying they "flaunted their wealth and spared no expense" to literally get their children "the best education money could buy".

Their actions were "insidious, selfish, and shameful", said FBI Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta. "Parents, coaches, and facilitators all lied, cheated, and covered up their crimes", said Mr Bonavolonta.

Court papers say a co-operating witness met with Huffman and Macy at their Los Angeles home and explained the scam to them. The co-operator told investigators that Huffman and her spouse "agreed to the plan."

US Attorney for District of Massachusetts Andrew Lelling announced indictments in a college admissions bribery scam in which Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were charged. Picture: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Messages requesting comment had been left with representatives for Huffman and Loughlin on behalf of Associated Press.

Paul Callan, a CNN legal analyst, said that the felonies Huffman and Loughlin are charged with are "very serious" and could result in five years in prison each if found guilty.