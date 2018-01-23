Menu
Feeling blue at Woopi

WHAT'S blue, has eight tentacles and stops people in their tracks?

According to social media, a blue-ringed octopus was spotted at Woopi Lake today.

Unconfirmed reports suggest this unwelcome tourist startled visitors at the lake and caused quite a stir.

They may be small but these little guys pack a punch. They are highly venomous, and with no anti-venom available, this makes the octopus one of the deadliest marine creatures in the ocean.

Naturally shy, they like to hide in tide pools and coral reefs. The blue-ringed octopus appropriately gets its name from the trademark rings that change from black to a vivid blue when the animal is provoked.

Dr Duan March, veterinarian at Dolphin Marine Magic, advises people to always keep their distance.

"We do get the blue-ringed octopus around here a bit," he said.

"They only flare when threatened so if you see one flashing blue give it a wide berth, always exercise extreme caution. Do not attempt to touch or relocate it."

