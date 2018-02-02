Menu
Login
News

Feel the earth move with Carol

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Sydney songstress Nicki Gillis, with a 7-piece band, is bringing the music of song-writing legend Carol King to Coffs.
ONE NIGHT ONLY: Sydney songstress Nicki Gillis, with a 7-piece band, is bringing the music of song-writing legend Carol King to Coffs.
Wendy Andrews
by

IF YOU were around in the 1970s chances are you had Carol King's Tapestry in your vinyl collection.

If you weren't a child of the '70's, the music of this prolific American singer-songwriter will still be familiar.

The Grammy-award winning Tapestry is one of the best-selling albums of all time and Carol's music is a favourite choice in pop culture for everything from TV and movie soundtracks to campaigns.

Carole King's Tapestry The Concert, performed by Sydney songstress Nicki Gillis and a 7-piece band, is coming to Coffs February 17 at the Coffs Golf Club.

Hear, I Feel the Earth Move, It's Too Late, You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman, and many other King classics in an exciting, sophisticated two-hour show which stays true to the original sound of these much-loved songs. .

King wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the album, but also wrote numerous hits for other artists including The Loco-Motion (Little Eva/Kylie Minogue), I'm Into Something Good (Herman's Hermits/Marianne Faithful), Pleasant Valley Sunday (The Monkees) and You've Got A Friend (James Taylor).

As a lead up to the performance of Tapestry, the album, these songs plus others are presented in a 45 minute set performed live by The Fabulous Nickettes.

Tickets at trybooking.com

Topics:  carol king coffs harbour golf club nicki gillis tapestry

Coffs Coast Advocate
Sydney Swans setting up camp again in Coffs Harbour

Sydney Swans setting up camp again in Coffs Harbour

THERE'S lots of opportunities to meet the Sydney Swans as they prepare to once again call Coffs Harbour home.

Storm, Tigers to play northern opponents in FFA Cup openers

Maclean and Northern Storm will meet in the opening round of the FFA Cup.

Storm and Tigers heading north for the opening round of the FFA Cup.

Funding response to summer beach drownings

No Caption

Federal Government funds follow summer increase in beach drownings

Hoon charged for late night burnouts

P2 licence holder charged after alleged hoon drive at Moonee Beach.

Local Partners