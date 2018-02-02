Feel the earth move with Carol

ONE NIGHT ONLY: Sydney songstress Nicki Gillis, with a 7-piece band, is bringing the music of song-writing legend Carol King to Coffs.

IF YOU were around in the 1970s chances are you had Carol King's Tapestry in your vinyl collection.

If you weren't a child of the '70's, the music of this prolific American singer-songwriter will still be familiar.

The Grammy-award winning Tapestry is one of the best-selling albums of all time and Carol's music is a favourite choice in pop culture for everything from TV and movie soundtracks to campaigns.

Carole King's Tapestry The Concert, performed by Sydney songstress Nicki Gillis and a 7-piece band, is coming to Coffs February 17 at the Coffs Golf Club.

Hear, I Feel the Earth Move, It's Too Late, You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman, and many other King classics in an exciting, sophisticated two-hour show which stays true to the original sound of these much-loved songs. .

King wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on the album, but also wrote numerous hits for other artists including The Loco-Motion (Little Eva/Kylie Minogue), I'm Into Something Good (Herman's Hermits/Marianne Faithful), Pleasant Valley Sunday (The Monkees) and You've Got A Friend (James Taylor).

As a lead up to the performance of Tapestry, the album, these songs plus others are presented in a 45 minute set performed live by The Fabulous Nickettes.

Tickets at trybooking.com