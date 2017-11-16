Feedback wanted for new park reserve in West Coffs

PARK MASTERPLAN: The initial concept design for new parkland in West Coffs.

PARK MASTERPLAN: The initial concept design for new parkland in West Coffs. Coffs Harbour City Council

WEST Coffs could boast new parkland with a bike track, dog off-leash park, multi-use park and playground.

The West Coffs Reserve draft Masterplan was unveiled to the public today.

The draft masterplan for a piece of land between William Sharp Dr and Loaders Lane will be on public display, and open to feedback, until December 15.

The vision for the West Coast Reserve is to provide a meeting place with shelter, seating and drinking water which encourages play and access to nature.

It is also aimed to provide pedestrian and cycle links between suburbs.

Community workshops revealed nearby residents prioritised safety concerns but saw it providing opportunities for more recreational activities and accommodating all age groups.

Workshops were also held at Narranga School and Orara High School, with the primary school flagging an interest in giving the park imaginative themes while the high school wanted sports facilities.

Coffs Harbour City Council will invest up to $1m from developer contributions in building the park.

Construction has been pencilled in to start mid-2018.

To view the plan and have your say, click here.

Key dates