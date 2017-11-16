Menu
Login
News

Feedback wanted for new park reserve in West Coffs

PARK MASTERPLAN: The initial concept design for new parkland in West Coffs.
PARK MASTERPLAN: The initial concept design for new parkland in West Coffs. Coffs Harbour City Council
Keagan Elder
by

WEST Coffs could boast new parkland with a bike track, dog off-leash park, multi-use park and playground.

The West Coffs Reserve draft Masterplan was unveiled to the public today.

The draft masterplan for a piece of land between William Sharp Dr and Loaders Lane will be on public display, and open to feedback, until December 15.

The vision for the West Coast Reserve is to provide a meeting place with shelter, seating and drinking water which encourages play and access to nature.

It is also aimed to provide pedestrian and cycle links between suburbs.

Community workshops revealed nearby residents prioritised safety concerns but saw it providing opportunities for more recreational activities and accommodating all age groups.

Workshops were also held at Narranga School and Orara High School, with the primary school flagging an interest in giving the park imaginative themes while the high school wanted sports facilities.

Coffs Harbour City Council will invest up to $1m from developer contributions in building the park.

Construction has been pencilled in to start mid-2018.

To view the plan and have your say, click here.

Key dates

  • Community consultation and display of draft masterplan: November 15 - December 15
  • Consultation outcomes presented to the council for determination: February 2018
  • Detailed design: March 1 - April 30
  • Construction in stages: April 16, 2018 - June 30, 2019

Topics:  coffs harbour city council park west coffs west coffs reserve

Coffs Coast Advocate
Child care package rolling out to support families

Child care package rolling out to support families

Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker says a new child care funding package will benefit more than 5,500 families in the electorate

Have your say about improving quad bike safety

QUAD QUESTIONS: Safety issues with quad bikes are being considered by the ACCC.

The ACCC invites submissions to its quad bike investigation

Opportunity keeps knocking in Coffs Harbour

About to open the door. Dean Evers has had a busy week preparing the new Hope For The Homeless Op Shop for customers.

If you like a bargain it's your lucky day

Kennards Hire Rally Australia has a rich history

ITALIAN JOB: FIA World Rally Championship 2017 - WRC Italy Sardegna (ITA).

Twenty six years in the world elite of off-road motorsport

Local Partners